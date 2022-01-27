Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) PT Raised to $38.00

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $28.64 on Thursday. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). Research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Sierra Oncology news, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 5,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $128,542.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 295,339 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 99,814 shares during the period. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $8,979,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,550,000.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

