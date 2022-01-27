Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 8,710 shares.The stock last traded at $18.20 and had previously closed at $19.95.

Several research firms recently commented on SLN. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

