Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 8,710 shares.The stock last traded at $18.20 and had previously closed at $19.95.
Several research firms recently commented on SLN. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17.
About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
