Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Simulations Plus has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $798.93 million, a P/E ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $603,404.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $992,551. 23.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 43.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Simulations Plus by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

