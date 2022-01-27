Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 47.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 164.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 26,619 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 145.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 34,854 shares during the period.

Shares of CTR opened at $25.66 on Thursday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

