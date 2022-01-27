Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 5.7% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 44,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 27,338 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 32.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KMF opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $7.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

