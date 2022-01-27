Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

MRTN stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

