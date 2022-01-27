Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $483.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $534.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

