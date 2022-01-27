Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 850 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HCI Group in the third quarter worth $89,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in HCI Group by 123.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in HCI Group by 105,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

HCI stock opened at $67.35 on Thursday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.04 and a 1 year high of $139.80. The company has a market cap of $690.40 million, a P/E ratio of 108.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average of $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

