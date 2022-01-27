SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. SJW Group posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJW. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of SJW stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $67.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day moving average is $68.79. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

In other news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,730,000 after buying an additional 90,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SJW Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in SJW Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 587,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 38,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

