Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$43.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.90 million.

