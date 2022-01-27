SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Board of Directors Approves Stock Repurchase Plan

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $17.12 on Thursday. SLM has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SLM will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.