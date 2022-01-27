Smartshare Trading 0.6% Higher This Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $281,891.10 and approximately $5,758.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00083726 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00018311 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000231 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

