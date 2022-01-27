Smithfield Trust Co Decreases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in 3M by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 138,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 37,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 830,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,596,000 after purchasing an additional 311,794 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.57.

NYSE MMM traded up $2.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $168.01 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.24.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.