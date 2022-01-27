Smithfield Trust Co Has $2.07 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.42. 314,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,056,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.85 and a 200-day moving average of $109.38. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $84.57 and a one year high of $134.71. The firm has a market cap of $262.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.55.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,883 shares of company stock worth $59,139,335. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

