Smithfield Trust Co Has $983,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 166.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 80.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,110,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,126,000 after purchasing an additional 496,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.76. The stock had a trading volume of 17,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,984. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

