Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives $23.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPO. Imperial Capital began coverage on Snap One in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth about $513,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth about $4,168,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth about $757,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPO stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $17.69. 105,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03. Snap One has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $260.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Snap One will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

