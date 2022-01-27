Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $52.88. 21,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,518. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.