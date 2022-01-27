Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) versus YETI (NYSE:YETI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) and YETI (NYSE:YETI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Solo Brands and YETI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A YETI 15.04% 57.19% 25.00%

This table compares Solo Brands and YETI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A YETI $1.09 billion 5.03 $155.80 million $2.29 27.37

YETI has higher revenue and earnings than Solo Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Solo Brands and YETI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solo Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00 YETI 0 3 14 0 2.82

Solo Brands presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 144.24%. YETI has a consensus price target of $107.82, suggesting a potential upside of 72.02%. Given Solo Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than YETI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of YETI shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of YETI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

YETI beats Solo Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc. is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc. is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J. Seiders and Ryan R. Seiders in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

