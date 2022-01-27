Sonora Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 30.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Comcast by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after buying an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 60.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $211.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

