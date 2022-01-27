Sonora Investment Management LLC Buys 178 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

NYSE:NVS traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.38. The company had a trading volume of 34,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.50. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

