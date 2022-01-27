Sonora Investment Management LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,898,000 after purchasing an additional 106,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Shares of AMGN opened at $224.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.87 and a 200-day moving average of $220.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

