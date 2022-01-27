South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

Stephens upgraded shares of South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stephens currently has $18.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Atlantic Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SABK opened at $15.75 on Monday. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $119.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.80.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About South Atlantic Bancshares

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.