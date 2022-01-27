Space Cow Boy (SCB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $347,095.45

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for about $10.63 or 0.00028918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $347,095.45 and approximately $3,534.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00041558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

