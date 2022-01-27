Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Market Capitalization Tops $13.72 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $13.72 million and $525,532.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00048804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,361.46 or 0.06452064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00053360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,077.87 or 0.98573055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00051256 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 99,790,555 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

