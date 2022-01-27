SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $376,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $577,000.

Shares of SPAB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.05. 7,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,802. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84.

