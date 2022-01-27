SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Holdings Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,695 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $64,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,056,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,894,000 after acquiring an additional 382,216 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4,387.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 263,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,845 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 686,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,068,000 after purchasing an additional 93,946 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,314,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,988,000 after purchasing an additional 73,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 222,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $47.34.

