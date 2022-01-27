SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 60,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,996,254 shares.The stock last traded at $476.54 and had previously closed at $467.81.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.50.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,477 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,021,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,245,000 after acquiring an additional 114,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,043,000 after acquiring an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.