Spire (SR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spire (NYSE:SR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Spire has set its FY22 guidance at $3.70-4.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spire to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SR traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.64. 339,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,712. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SR. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Spire by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Spire by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Spire by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

