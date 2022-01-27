Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $876.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPR traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.25. 45,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,612. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $42.73. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

