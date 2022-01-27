SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on FLOW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

FLOW opened at $85.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day moving average is $79.47.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,246,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.