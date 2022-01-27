Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Given New $35.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

SQSP has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Squarespace will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $149,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth $76,319,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth $34,672,000. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

