SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.43.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.37. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.