SSE (LON:SSE) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSE (LON:SSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($17.54) to GBX 1,690 ($22.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($24.28) to GBX 1,825 ($24.62) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,657 ($22.36).

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,546 ($20.86) on Tuesday. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,284.50 ($17.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,690 ($22.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,606.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,601.79.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

