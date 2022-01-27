SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SSE plc (LON:SSE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,657 ($22.36).

SSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($17.54) to GBX 1,690 ($22.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($24.28) to GBX 1,825 ($24.62) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SSE stock traded up GBX 31 ($0.42) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,571.50 ($21.20). 1,447,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61. The firm has a market cap of £16.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,606.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,601.79. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,284.50 ($17.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,690 ($22.80).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 25.50 ($0.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

