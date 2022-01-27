St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,765

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 1,699 ($22.92) to GBX 1,765 ($23.81) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

STJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,800 ($24.28) to GBX 1,860 ($25.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.19) to GBX 1,900 ($25.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($22.15) to GBX 1,635 ($22.06) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded St. James’s Place to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,837 ($24.78) to GBX 1,700 ($22.94) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,604 ($21.64).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of STJ stock opened at GBX 1,530 ($20.64) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,615.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,585.86. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 1,159.50 ($15.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.51). The company has a market cap of £8.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.48.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.