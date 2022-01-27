STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $67.64

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.64 and last traded at $74.75, with a volume of 543841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 147.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.80.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $3,997,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,604,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

