Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stabilus has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.33 ($77.65).

Stabilus stock opened at €60.90 ($69.20) on Wednesday. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €56.95 ($64.72) and a 12-month high of €72.55 ($82.44). The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €64.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.52.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

