StakedZEN (STZEN) Trading Down 23.4% This Week

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, StakedZEN has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One StakedZEN coin can currently be purchased for $48.88 or 0.00132737 BTC on major exchanges. StakedZEN has a market capitalization of $785,684.50 and $502.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StakedZEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00049179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.11 or 0.06673059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00053665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,729.29 or 0.99749991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00053312 BTC.

StakedZEN Coin Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 16,075 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakedZEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakedZEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StakedZEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakedZEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.