Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target Increased to GBX 590 by Analysts at Barclays

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 590 ($7.96) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.23) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.50) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 588.43 ($7.94).

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 546.60 ($7.37) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 457.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 453.61. The company has a market cap of £16.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.36. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 406.20 ($5.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 549.20 ($7.41).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

