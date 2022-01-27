Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.58.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $175.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

