Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) were up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.18 and last traded at $55.73. Approximately 52,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,576,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.12.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average is $62.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 35,751 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

