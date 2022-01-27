Stellar Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $372.38 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Stellar has a total market cap of $4.96 billion and $372.38 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stellar has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00164330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00049454 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.00182922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00031256 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002567 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,499.01 or 0.06764710 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,273 coins and its circulating supply is 24,821,852,472 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

