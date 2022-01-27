Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 837,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after buying an additional 41,980 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

SCM stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $264.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 67.27%. The business had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

SCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Stellus Capital Investment Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

