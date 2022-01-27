StepStone Group LP Invests $13.55 Million in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 422,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,000. Phathom Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.9% of StepStone Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. StepStone Group LP owned about 1.35% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period.

PHAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $20,850,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,964. The stock has a market cap of $533.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.07. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

