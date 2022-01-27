StepStone Group LP Takes $281.25 Million Position in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,436,495 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,251,000. RocketLab makes up approximately 18.2% of StepStone Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. StepStone Group LP owned approximately 3.89% of RocketLab as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth $397,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,782. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 12.23. RocketLab has a fifty-two week low of 8.00 and a fifty-two week high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 11.14.

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.12. The firm had revenue of 5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RocketLab will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

