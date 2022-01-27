Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stericycle continues to progress well with its multiyear Business Transformation initiatives, aimed at improving long-term operational and financial performances. The company is focused on increasing its market share and geographic base through strategic acquisitions. The company has strong customer relationships, which include long-term contracts ranging from three to five years. On the flip side, declining Communication and Related Services business has been weighing on its top line. Consistent reduction in price and inability to raise prices can reduce the company's earnings. Global presence exposes the company to foreign currency exchange rate risks. Also, high debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Partly due to these negatives, shares of Stericycle have declined in the past year period.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SRCL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

SRCL opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 136.05, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.64.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.2% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

