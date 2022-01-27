Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) to post sales of $152.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.60 million to $154.20 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year sales of $619.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $622.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $674.85 million, with estimates ranging from $652.97 million to $689.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.68 million.

Several analysts recently commented on STER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $883,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,086,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,434,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STER stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.29. Sterling Check has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

