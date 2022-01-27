Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 40.90% from the company’s current price.

NYSE SF opened at $70.97 on Thursday. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $78.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

