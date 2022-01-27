Stock Repurchase Plan Declared by Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

AMP stock traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $303.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,274. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $196.77 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.06.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,790 shares of company stock worth $17,315,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

