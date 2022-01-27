Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Vodafone Group Call Options (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 51,251 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 400% compared to the average daily volume of 10,240 call options.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,157 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

